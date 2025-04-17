Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 69,617.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 23,916,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,452,000 after acquiring an additional 23,882,195 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,589,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,757,000 after purchasing an additional 75,346 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,826,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,969,000 after purchasing an additional 67,749 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,362,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,498,000 after purchasing an additional 144,438 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,055,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,675,000 after buying an additional 129,587 shares during the period.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $72.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.07. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $65.08 and a one year high of $76.33.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.6003 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

