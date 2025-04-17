Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 10,755 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,755 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $8,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in AeroVironment by 85.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 149.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,477,000 after purchasing an additional 34,318 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 634,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $127,180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,451 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $220.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AeroVironment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

AeroVironment Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $143.81 on Thursday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.25 and a 12-month high of $236.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 29,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.20, for a total value of $3,764,721.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,765,306.80. This trade represents a 20.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About AeroVironment

(Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.