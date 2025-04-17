Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 9,973 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 585,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,973 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $10,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. True North Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 23,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 14,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $48,086.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,143,680.90. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 5,652 shares of company stock worth $116,971 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BXMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.50 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

BXMT opened at $18.12 on Thursday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $21.24. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.82.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $1.26. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.38%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -160.68%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

