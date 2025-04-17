Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,823 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 434.1% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 235 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ross Stores news, CMO Karen Fleming sold 5,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.73, for a total value of $671,272.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,063 shares in the company, valued at $11,826,540.99. This trade represents a 5.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 7,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $956,653.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,091 shares in the company, valued at $17,760,529.79. This represents a 5.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,398 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,950 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $166.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.87.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $138.68 on Thursday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.36 and a 52-week high of $163.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.01.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 41.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 25.63%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

