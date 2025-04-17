Roth Capital Lowers Earnings Estimates for Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Coterra Energy in a research note issued on Monday, April 14th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Coterra Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.54 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Coterra Energy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Williams Trading set a $37.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.10.

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $25.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.47. Coterra Energy has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTRA. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 192.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 230.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 45.2% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Coterra Energy news, SVP Michael D. Deshazer sold 35,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total transaction of $941,735.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,617.40. The trade was a 21.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 25,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $748,572.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,114 shares in the company, valued at $3,086,856.26. The trade was a 19.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 58.28%.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

