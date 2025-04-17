Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Price Target to $17.00

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $27.50 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 48.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Angi in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Angi from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Angi from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Angi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

ANGI opened at $11.43 on Tuesday. Angi has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $29.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $568.38 million, a PE ratio of 142.89 and a beta of 1.88.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Angi by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Angi by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,944 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Angi by 1,255.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 15,191 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Angi in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Angi by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 88,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 17,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

