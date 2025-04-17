Royal Bank of Canada Cuts CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target to C$41.00

CAE (TSE:CAE – Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CAE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on CAE from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. National Bank Financial downgraded CAE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Desjardins upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$32.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CAE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$37.95.

CAE stock opened at C$32.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.36 billion, a PE ratio of -31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$34.47 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.29. CAE has a one year low of C$22.28 and a one year high of C$39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.84.

CAE Inc is a global company focused on delivering training for the civil aviation, defense, security, and healthcare markets. Multiple types of simulators and synthetic exercises may be sold to customers to serve as alternatives for live-training experiences. The company’s training solutions are provided through products and services.

