Royal Bank of Canada Issues Pessimistic Forecast for American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Price

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $350.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.27% from the stock’s previous close. As part of a broader Q1 preview for Consumer Finance, RBC anticipates seasonally-driven trends with lower loans and volumes, stable credit performance, and possibly elevated loan loss provisions due to uncertainty.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Baird R W upgraded American Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on American Express from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Express from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $274.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of American Express from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.90.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $251.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,902,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,225,109. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $176.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $275.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.85. American Express has a 52 week low of $217.18 and a 52 week high of $326.27.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. American Express had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company had revenue of $16.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Express news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 3,700 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $269.89 per share, with a total value of $998,593.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,593. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 15,179 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.94, for a total value of $4,765,295.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,492,492.04. This represents a 38.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

