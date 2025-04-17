Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target to $44.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.28.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Citizens Financial Group stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,667,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,796,282. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.66. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $32.60 and a 52 week high of $49.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.81.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 39,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 22,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 7,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

