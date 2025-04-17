Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 269,112 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 294,839 shares.The stock last traded at $13.35 and had previously closed at $13.16.

Royce Value Trust Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.51.

Royce Value Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royce Value Trust

About Royce Value Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. raised its position in Royce Value Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. now owns 30,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 140,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Royce Value Trust by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 5.6% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. 25.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

