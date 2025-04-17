Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 269,112 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 294,839 shares.The stock last traded at $13.35 and had previously closed at $13.16.
Royce Value Trust Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.51.
Royce Value Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.95%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royce Value Trust
About Royce Value Trust
Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Royce Value Trust
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- Tariff Exemptions Set the Stage for a Taiwan Semiconductor Rally
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Mitigating Tariffs: 3 Stocks to Gain From a Weaker U.S. Dollar
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Broadcom’s Apple Relationship: AI Opportunity Meets Tariff Risk
Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.