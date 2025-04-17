S Squared Technology LLC Makes New $306,000 Investment in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

S Squared Technology LLC bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in BigCommerce by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in BigCommerce by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 260.5% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIGC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays downgraded BigCommerce from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BigCommerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.60.

BigCommerce Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ BIGC opened at $5.09 on Thursday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $8.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The firm has a market cap of $400.07 million, a PE ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.17.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $87.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.90 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 52.65% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BigCommerce

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff acquired 177,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,176,329.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 253,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,131.12. This represents a 232.57 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.

