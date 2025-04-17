S Squared Technology LLC Makes New Investment in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

S Squared Technology LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sprinklr by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,680,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,728,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,605,000 after buying an additional 27,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.
Sprinklr Trading Down 0.7 %
CXM opened at $7.15 on Thursday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $12.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.29. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Buying and Selling at Sprinklr
In other Sprinklr news, Director Neeraj Agrawal sold 26,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $241,771.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 968,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,985,879.68. This trade represents a 2.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 30.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Sprinklr Profile
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.
