S Squared Technology LLC Makes New Investment in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

S Squared Technology LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sprinklr by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,680,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,728,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,605,000 after buying an additional 27,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Sprinklr Trading Down 0.7 %

CXM opened at $7.15 on Thursday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $12.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.29. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CXM. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Sprinklr from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. William Blair lowered shares of Sprinklr from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Sprinklr from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Sprinklr from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CXM

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprinklr

In other Sprinklr news, Director Neeraj Agrawal sold 26,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $241,771.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 968,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,985,879.68. This trade represents a 2.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 30.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sprinklr Profile

(Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.