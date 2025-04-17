Saab (OTCMKTS:SAABY) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Saab AB (OTCMKTS:SAABY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.13 and last traded at $22.05, with a volume of 612379 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group raised Saab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th.

Get Saab alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SAABY

Saab Trading Down 0.1 %

Saab Dividend Announcement

The stock has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 62.89 and a beta of -0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.62.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0493 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th. Saab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

About Saab

(Get Free Report)

Saab AB (publ) provides products, services, and solutions for military defense, aviation, and civil security markets worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Kockums, and Combitech segments. The company develops military aviation technology, as well as conducts studies on manned and unmanned aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Saab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.