Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gartner by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Gartner by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 826 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Gartner by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $402.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.26. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $366.05 and a twelve month high of $584.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $453.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $494.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $2.23. Gartner had a return on equity of 116.56% and a net margin of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, Director Eileen Serra sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.77, for a total transaction of $587,724.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,855.79. The trade was a 42.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John J. Rinello sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.51, for a total value of $47,745.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,932.09. This trade represents a 2.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IT shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Gartner from $600.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $605.00 to $557.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $565.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Gartner from $564.00 to $555.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $518.00.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

