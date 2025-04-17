Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Waters in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Waters by 34.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 159,995 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,579,000 after buying an additional 41,339 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waters by 25.2% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Waters by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Waters from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Waters from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Waters from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Baird R W raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.38.

Waters Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $321.34 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $371.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.04. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $279.24 and a 52 week high of $423.56.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.08. Waters had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 21.56%. On average, analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

