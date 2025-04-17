Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 5,046 eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,046 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in eBay by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,151,026 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $573,220,000 after acquiring an additional 335,035 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,936,508 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $367,767,000 after purchasing an additional 82,904 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,856,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $362,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,691 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of eBay by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,719,128 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $292,350,000 after purchasing an additional 677,389 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of eBay by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,036,934 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $250,088,000 after purchasing an additional 48,402 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other eBay news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 28,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.82, for a total transaction of $1,903,029.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,080 shares in the company, valued at $4,413,725.60. This represents a 30.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $378,281.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,709,615.50. This represents a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,143 shares of company stock worth $3,044,359. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.21.

eBay Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of eBay stock opened at $65.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.52 and a 1-year high of $71.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.38 and a 200-day moving average of $64.95. The company has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.43.

eBay Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Further Reading

