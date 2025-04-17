Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Invests $245,000 in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Sofi Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LCTD stock opened at $45.56 on Thursday. BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 12-month low of $41.26 and a 12-month high of $50.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.16 and a 200-day moving average of $45.74. The company has a market capitalization of $211.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.83.

The BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA index. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies in developed markets outside of the US that are considered to be equipped for a low-carbon economy transition.

