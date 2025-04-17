Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSX. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Flavin Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,033,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,438,000. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,149,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.4 %

PSX opened at $96.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.90. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $91.01 and a 1-year high of $159.86. The stock has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PSX. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

