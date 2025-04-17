Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Takes $251,000 Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,138,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,796,000 after acquiring an additional 242,315 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 325,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,400,000 after purchasing an additional 112,819 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 622,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,806,000 after purchasing an additional 41,466 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 747,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,994,000 after buying an additional 13,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,553,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,885,000 after buying an additional 398,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays set a $39.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.86.

In related news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 83,950,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $2,740,967,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,113,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,805,089.35. The trade was a 38.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 7,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $251,149.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,637.79. This represents a 8.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,409,350 shares of company stock worth $2,756,709,930. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $35.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.31. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $38.28.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.62%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

