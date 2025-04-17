Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Takes $272,000 Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROP. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 7,500.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 76 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $556.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $59.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $571.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $554.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $499.47 and a 12-month high of $595.17.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

ROP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 target price (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $665.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $535.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $685.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.25, for a total value of $201,912.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,612,571.75. The trade was a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.05, for a total transaction of $1,734,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at $18,221,292.10. The trade was a 8.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,101 shares of company stock worth $4,712,045. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

