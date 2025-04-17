Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Takes $315,000 Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 610 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 25,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 431.3% in the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 3,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $492.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $487.86 and its 200 day moving average is $532.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.95 and a 1 year high of $633.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.81.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 12.11%. On average, research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.77%.

Insider Transactions at Martin Marietta Materials

In other news, SVP Michael J. Petro acquired 550 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $454.37 per share, for a total transaction of $249,903.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,985 shares in the company, valued at $4,082,514.45. This trade represents a 6.52 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $632,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,425. This represents a 27.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MLM. Raymond James lowered their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $630.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $645.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $670.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $645.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $701.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.62.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

