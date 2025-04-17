SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $220,000 Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 465 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at $118,312,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco in the fourth quarter worth about $63,603,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Watsco by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,371,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $649,957,000 after purchasing an additional 118,713 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Watsco by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,618,109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,714,586,000 after purchasing an additional 52,127 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 464,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,263,000 after purchasing an additional 41,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of WSO stock opened at $497.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 1.00. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $396.82 and a 12-month high of $571.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $499.21 and a 200-day moving average of $499.12.

Watsco Increases Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.24. Watsco had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.70. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 90.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Watsco from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Watsco in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $515.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Watsco from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $492.00.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

See Also

