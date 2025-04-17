SageView Advisory Group LLC Makes New $214,000 Investment in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,157,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,784,649,000 after buying an additional 3,737,705 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,442,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,374,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747,982 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,468,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,263,755,000 after acquiring an additional 80,005 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $1,138,354,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Marvell Technology by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,592,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $838,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. William Blair upgraded Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $122.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.70.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $51.93 on Thursday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.09 and a twelve month high of $127.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.78.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mark Casper sold 7,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total transaction of $954,485.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.40, for a total value of $746,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,685,016.40. The trade was a 6.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,685 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,523. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.