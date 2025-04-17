SageView Advisory Group LLC Purchases 957 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,939 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,604,463 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,035,319,000 after acquiring an additional 76,368 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,115,476 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $300,841,000 after purchasing an additional 70,131 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,721,690 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $101,253,000 after purchasing an additional 339,924 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,182 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,820,000 after purchasing an additional 10,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palliser Capital UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 213.8% during the fourth quarter. Palliser Capital UK Ltd now owns 989,417 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,188,000 after purchasing an additional 674,117 shares during the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $57.13 on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $51.67 and a 52 week high of $74.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.09.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $2.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 7%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Clarkson Capital raised Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

