SageView Advisory Group LLC Takes $201,000 Position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 84,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,373,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 161,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $19,475,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 652,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,208,000 after purchasing an additional 221,383 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Price Performance

IYF opened at $104.97 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.16 and a fifty-two week high of $119.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.74 and its 200 day moving average is $112.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

