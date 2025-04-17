Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 138,200 shares, a growth of 242.1% from the March 15th total of 40,400 shares. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.60. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $7.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.49.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.31) by $1.65.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for cancers with unmet medical need. Its lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), a small molecular inhibitor which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

