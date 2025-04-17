Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Trading Up 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $256.23 and last traded at $255.93. 1,265,192 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 6,799,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $254.55.

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Salesforce from $345.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Salesforce from $405.00 to $393.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $415.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.32.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $284.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.74. The company has a market cap of $239.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 26.10%.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.94, for a total value of $2,089,882.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,705,195. This trade represents a 11.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $144,874.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,899.96. The trade was a 5.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,439 shares of company stock worth $12,043,153. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 87 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

