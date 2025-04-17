Salzhauer Michael Invests $137,000 in VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK)

Salzhauer Michael purchased a new stake in VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of VersaBank in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VersaBank in the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of VersaBank by 554.2% during the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 332,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 281,900 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VersaBank during the fourth quarter worth about $4,155,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VersaBank in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,442,000. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VersaBank alerts:

VersaBank Trading Up 0.2 %

VersaBank stock opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.52. VersaBank has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $18.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.01.

VersaBank Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This is an increase from VersaBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. VersaBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.38%.

VBNK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital set a $10.40 price target on VersaBank in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of VersaBank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $10.40 in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of VersaBank in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VersaBank

VersaBank Profile

(Free Report)

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as web-based chequing accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products. The company also provides lending services, including point of sale financing that covers purchasing loan and lease receivables from finance companies operating in various industries; commercial banking services comprising commercial real estate, public sector/infrastructure financing, and condominium financing; and residential mortgages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VersaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VersaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.