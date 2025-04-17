Salzhauer Michael Sells 7,000 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Salzhauer Michael lessened its position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Salzhauer Michael’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AR. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in Antero Resources by 205.2% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,358 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.44.

AR stock opened at $34.21 on Thursday. Antero Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $24.53 and a 52 week high of $42.63. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 106.91 and a beta of 3.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 0.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $7,952,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,568,000. This trade represents a 10.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

