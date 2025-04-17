SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Stock Position Raised by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,167 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth about $290,023,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SAP by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,602,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,563,000 after purchasing an additional 890,157 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SAP by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,346,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $331,523,000 after purchasing an additional 798,037 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in SAP during the 4th quarter valued at $163,630,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at $150,668,000.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Stock Performance

SAP stock opened at $260.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $271.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.70. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $175.08 and a 12 month high of $293.70. The company has a market capitalization of $320.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

SAP Increases Dividend

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.02). SAP had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 9.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.5423 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.39. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on SAP from $307.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of SAP from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of SAP from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SAP

About SAP

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.