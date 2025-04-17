Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Posts Earnings Results

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.28, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $959.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.08 million. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 2.48%.
Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SARTF opened at $165.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.37 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $190.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.85. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $165.00 and a fifty-two week high of $252.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Guggenheim raised Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.
About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft
Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, and software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and Ultrafiltration membrane filters, glass and quartz microfiber filters, clarification, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.
