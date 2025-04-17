SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Stake Decreased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 357,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300,999 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $72,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 5,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in SBA Communications by 19.6% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,254,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,024,049,000 after buying an additional 605,872 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBAC opened at $225.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $216.45 and its 200-day moving average is $217.32. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.64 and a fifty-two week high of $252.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $1.11 dividend. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.98%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Barclays raised their target price on SBA Communications from $240.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised SBA Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.92.

In other news, VP Joshua Koenig sold 2,209 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.18, for a total transaction of $495,213.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,790.22. The trade was a 26.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

