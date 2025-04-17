Scotiabank Has Lowered Expectations for Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Stock Price

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$49.50 in a research report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Rogers Communications from C$57.00 to C$53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered Rogers Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$63.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$55.73.

RCI.B opened at C$34.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 436.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$38.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$44.60. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of C$32.42 and a 1 year high of C$56.55.

Rogers is the largest wireless service provider in Canada, with its more than 10 million subscribers equating to one third of the total Canadian market. Rogers’ wireless business accounted for 60% of the company’s total sales in 2021 and has increasingly provided a bigger portion of total company sales over the last several years.

