Scotiabank Raises Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target to C$110.00

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.81% from the company’s previous close.
MRU has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Metro from C$99.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised their price objective on Metro from C$91.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Metro from C$90.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Metro from C$96.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Metro from C$95.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$102.00.
Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.
