SEA (NYSE:SE) Downgraded to Neutral Rating by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SEA (NYSE:SE – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $135.00 price objective on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $160.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $131.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Arete Research upgraded SEA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on SEA from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark raised their target price on SEA from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.73.

SEA Trading Down 0.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEA

Shares of SE stock opened at $119.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. SEA has a 12 month low of $54.82 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The company has a market cap of $68.18 billion, a PE ratio of 794.20 and a beta of 1.73.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perpetual Ltd grew its position in SEA by 3,033.0% in the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,098,003 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $222,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,038 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 1,673.2% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,243,888 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $131,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,738 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of SEA by 2,163.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 74,505 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 71,214 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in SEA during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,821,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SEA by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 291,158 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $30,892,000 after buying an additional 19,411 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

