Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.44% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Sensata Technologies from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.55.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $19.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.12. Sensata Technologies has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $43.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.18.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 3.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ST. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 738.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 278.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,873 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sensata Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.