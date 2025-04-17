Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI) Short Interest Update

Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, a growth of 55.3% from the March 15th total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Senti Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of SNTI stock opened at $3.84 on Thursday. Senti Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $16.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.50. The firm has a market cap of $99.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.32.

Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.13) by $2.46. The firm had revenue of $5.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 million. Analysts forecast that Senti Biosciences will post -14.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Senti Biosciences

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Senti Biosciences stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Senti Biosciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SNTI Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.28% of Senti Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

Senti Biosciences, Inc operates as a preclinical biotechnology company that develops next-generation cell and gene therapies engineered with its gene circuit platform technologies for various diseases. Its lead product candidates utilize allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with its gene circuit technologies in various oncology indications.

