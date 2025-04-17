Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2025

Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTIGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, a growth of 55.3% from the March 15th total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Senti Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of SNTI stock opened at $3.84 on Thursday. Senti Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $16.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.50. The firm has a market cap of $99.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.32.

Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTIGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.13) by $2.46. The firm had revenue of $5.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 million. Analysts forecast that Senti Biosciences will post -14.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Senti Biosciences stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTIFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.28% of Senti Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

About Senti Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Senti Biosciences, Inc operates as a preclinical biotechnology company that develops next-generation cell and gene therapies engineered with its gene circuit platform technologies for various diseases. Its lead product candidates utilize allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with its gene circuit technologies in various oncology indications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Senti Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senti Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.