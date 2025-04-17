ServiceNow’s (NOW) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $1,048.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,275.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on ServiceNow from $1,432.00 to $1,426.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $1,230.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $716.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,057.17.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $796.62 on Wednesday. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $637.99 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $862.65 and its 200 day moving average is $971.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other ServiceNow news, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.72, for a total value of $2,720,355.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,370,654.28. This represents a 44.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,030.64, for a total value of $2,351,920.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,638 shares in the company, valued at $41,883,148.32. The trade was a 5.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,896 shares of company stock worth $19,568,441. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,275,000. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in ServiceNow by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 281.5% during the 1st quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

