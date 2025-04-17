ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN) Shares Down 3.7% – Should You Sell?

ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $111.06 and last traded at $113.29. 77,538 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 373,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TTAN shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on ServiceTitan from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on ServiceTitan in a research report on Friday, December 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on ServiceTitan in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of ServiceTitan in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ServiceTitan from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceTitan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.54.

ServiceTitan Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.36.

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 13th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceTitan Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David Sherry sold 10,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $963,063.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 325,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,799,961.85. This trade represents a 3.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 5,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $520,007.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,452,434.30. This trade represents a 5.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Trading of ServiceTitan

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceTitan during the fourth quarter valued at $57,349,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceTitan in the fourth quarter worth about $87,896,000. Battery Management Corp. purchased a new stake in ServiceTitan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $496,599,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceTitan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of ServiceTitan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,439,000.

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

