ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:SHASF) Short Interest Update

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:SHASF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 63.0% from the March 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
ShaMaran Petroleum Trading Up 5.8 %
Shares of SHASF stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$0.14. 1,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,360. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.10. ShaMaran Petroleum has a 52-week low of C$0.05 and a 52-week high of C$0.17.
ShaMaran Petroleum Company Profile
