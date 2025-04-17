Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) Short Interest Update

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 249,100 shares, a drop of 60.9% from the March 15th total of 636,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,491.0 days.
Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SHPMF remained flat at $1.56 during trading on Wednesday. Shanghai Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $1.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.53.
About Shanghai Pharmaceuticals
