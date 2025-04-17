Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) Short Interest Update

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 249,100 shares, a drop of 60.9% from the March 15th total of 636,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,491.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SHPMF remained flat at $1.56 during trading on Wednesday. Shanghai Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $1.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.53.

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co, Ltd. engages research, development, manufacture, distribution, and retailing of pharmaceutical and healthcare products in China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Production, Distribution, Retail, and Others. It offers chemicals and biochemicals, Chinese medicines, healthcare products, and medical devices in various therapeutic areas, including digestive system, immune metabolism, motor neuron disease, endocrinology, cardiovascular, psychoneurotic, neoplasm, autoimmunity, systemic anti-infection, mental nerve, anti-tumor, oncology, respiratory system, nervous system, auto-immunity, hypertension, neuromyelitis, diabetes, anticholinesterase, polypeptide hormones uterine tonic, antihistamine, anti-inflammatory, anesthetic, immunomodulatory, antiviral, reflux esophagitis, analgesics, weight management, malignant peritoneal effusion, ulcerative colitis, myasthenia gravis, burn injury, anticoagulant, anti-epileptic, anticonvulsant, Alzheimer’s, and inflammatory bowel diseases.

