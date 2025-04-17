Short Interest in Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Decreases By 53.5%

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a decrease of 53.5% from the March 15th total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Assicurazioni Generali Stock Up 1.7 %
OTCMKTS ARZGY opened at $17.34 on Thursday. Assicurazioni Generali has a one year low of $11.83 and a one year high of $18.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.01 and its 200-day moving average is $15.35.
About Assicurazioni Generali
