Short Interest in Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Decreases By 53.5%

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a decrease of 53.5% from the March 15th total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Assicurazioni Generali Stock Up 1.7 %

OTCMKTS ARZGY opened at $17.34 on Thursday. Assicurazioni Generali has a one year low of $11.83 and a one year high of $18.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.01 and its 200-day moving average is $15.35.

About Assicurazioni Generali

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. engages in the provision of various insurance solutions under the Generali brand worldwide. The company operates through Life, Property & Casualty, and Asset & Wealth Management segments. It offers savings, individual and family protection, and unit linked, as well as motor third-party liability, home, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products; and insurance plans for multinational companies.

