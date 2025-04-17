Short Interest in authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID) Expands By 90.6%

authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 605,400 shares, an increase of 90.6% from the March 15th total of 317,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUID. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in authID by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of authID by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in authID by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in authID by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 29,810 shares during the period. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUID opened at $7.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.24. authID has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $12.31.

authID ( NASDAQ:AUID Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $199.75 million during the quarter. authID had a negative net margin of 1,702.46% and a negative return on equity of 89.02%.

authID Inc provides secure, biometric, identity verification, and strong passwordless and biometric authentication for consumer and workforce applications worldwide. The company offers solutions through its Verified platform to enable their users to easily verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile device or desktop.

