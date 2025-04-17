Short Interest in Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Grows By 209.2%

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 174,700 shares, a growth of 209.2% from the March 15th total of 56,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 372,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Auto Trader Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of ATDRY opened at $2.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.53. Auto Trader Group has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $3.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Auto Trader Group to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Featured Stories

