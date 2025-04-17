Short Interest in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Rises By 61.7%

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,500 shares, an increase of 61.7% from the March 15th total of 93,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 256,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHI traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $9.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,576. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.19. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $12.33.

Get Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHI. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 110,225.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the third quarter worth $47,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000.

(Get Free Report)

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.