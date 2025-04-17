Short Interest in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Rises By 61.7%

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,500 shares, an increase of 61.7% from the March 15th total of 93,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 256,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
NASDAQ:CHI traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $9.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,576. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.19. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $12.33.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.
