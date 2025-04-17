Short Interest in CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLD) Declines By 71.8%

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 391,800 shares, a drop of 71.8% from the March 15th total of 1,390,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 835,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CCLD shares. Roth Capital set a $1.50 price target on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.50 price target (down previously from $3.50) on shares of CareCloud in a report on Friday, March 14th.

Get CareCloud alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CareCloud

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CareCloud Stock Up 3.3 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCLD. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Heron Bay Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 101,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 33,033 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in CareCloud in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 61,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 20,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in CareCloud during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CCLD traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $1.43. The stock had a trading volume of 94,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,102. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.82. CareCloud has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $4.84.

About CareCloud

(Get Free Report)

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.