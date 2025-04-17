Short Interest in CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLD) Declines By 71.8%

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 391,800 shares, a drop of 71.8% from the March 15th total of 1,390,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 835,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CCLD shares. Roth Capital set a $1.50 price target on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.50 price target (down previously from $3.50) on shares of CareCloud in a report on Friday, March 14th.
Read Our Latest Report on CareCloud
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
CareCloud Stock Up 3.3 %
NASDAQ CCLD traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $1.43. The stock had a trading volume of 94,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,102. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.82. CareCloud has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $4.84.
About CareCloud
CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CareCloud
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Tariff Exemptions Set the Stage for a Taiwan Semiconductor Rally
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Mitigating Tariffs: 3 Stocks to Gain From a Weaker U.S. Dollar
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Broadcom’s Apple Relationship: AI Opportunity Meets Tariff Risk
Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.