Short Interest in Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Increases By 107.2%

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 455,900 shares, an increase of 107.2% from the March 15th total of 220,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 369,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLLS. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellectis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $962,000. B Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cellectis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,547,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Cellectis by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CLLS traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $1.45. 35,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,202. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 3.22. Cellectis has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $3.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $33.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 74.55% and a negative net margin of 234.39%. As a group, analysts expect that Cellectis will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

