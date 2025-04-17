Short Interest in China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) Drops By 50.0%

China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

China National Building Material Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CBUMY remained flat at $25.97 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.45 and its 200 day moving average is $23.24. China National Building Material has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $27.85.

China National Building Material Company Profile

China National Building Material Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in building material, new materials, and engineering technical services businesses. The company operates through five segments: Cement, Concrete, New materials, Engineering Technology Services, and Others. It produces and sells cement, concrete, and fibreglass, as well as composite and light building materials.

