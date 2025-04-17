Short Interest in China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) Drops By 50.0%

China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
China National Building Material Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CBUMY remained flat at $25.97 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.45 and its 200 day moving average is $23.24. China National Building Material has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $27.85.
China National Building Material Company Profile
