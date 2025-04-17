Short Interest in Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Decreases By 62.1%

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,400 shares, a decline of 62.1% from the March 15th total of 280,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 354,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on CLPBY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Coloplast A/S from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Coloplast A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Coloplast A/S Stock Performance

Shares of CLPBY stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.62. 248,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,093. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.58. Coloplast A/S has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Coloplast A/S had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 28.60%. Equities analysts predict that Coloplast A/S will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Coloplast A/S Company Profile

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates through Chronic Care, Continence Care, Voice and Respiratory Care, Interventional Urology, and Advanced Wound Care segments.

