Short Interest in Cranswick plc (OTCMKTS:CRWKF) Rises By 100.0%

Cranswick plc (OTCMKTS:CRWKF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Cranswick Price Performance
Shares of CRWKF stock remained flat at C$63.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$63.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$64.06. Cranswick has a 52 week low of C$63.99 and a 52 week high of C$66.55.
About Cranswick
